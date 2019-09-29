NORFOLK, Va. — Michael’s Arts and Crafts awarded Norfolk Public Schools with a $10,000 grant on Saturday.

The annual award is part of Michael's "Extra Yard For Teachers" grant that gives teachers a $10,000 gift card donation.

The donation was given to Norfolk Public Schools officials at the ODU game against East Carolina. ‬

