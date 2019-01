NORFOLK, Va. — All lanes are back open in the Midtown Tunnel, after a tractor-trailer caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Westbound traffic was stopped before 2 p.m. going from Norfolk to Portsmouth. A tractor-trailer inside the tube had caught fire.

By 2:30, the fire was put out and the accident scene was cleared, according to Elizabeth River Crossings.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.