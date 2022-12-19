Military Circle Mall will be half empty by the end of the month, but many tenants still don't know where to go

Military Circle Mall will shut its doors for the last time on January 31st. Mall executives are hosting a big holiday farewell party for shoppers, this month.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era and the clock is ticking.

A Norfolk staple for more than 50 years, Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for good in less than two months. It's joining a long list of malls across the country that reached the end of the rope.

What’s next for some business owners at Military Circle Mall is still up in the air, according to the mall’s assistant general manager, Kami Grayson.

Grayson said many tenants still don’t know where they will go, but the mall will look a lot emptier by the end of this month.

“The last hurrah is January 31st [when] the doors close for the public. And the tenants have until February 15th to vacate," Grayson said. “Tenants who have been there for years, staples of the mall, and they haven’t found a location yet.”

Grayson said some store owners still don’t know where they’re going to go. She called the closure bittersweet.

“This is their livelihood, this is what they do for a living," Grayson said. "So if they don’t find a location by the time of the due date, they’re going to be struggling.”

To lift spirits, mall executives are hosting a big holiday farewell party inside the mall for shoppers and vendors.

W.C. Brown of Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting said it’s about supporting store owners and employees.

“There’s a lot of depression at this moment because people don’t know what they’re going to do," Brown said. “I really want people to come out, just to say thank you. Go in the stores, talk to some of the store owners, the employees who may not know what’s going to be going on. Give them some cheer. This is the time of the year where we got to give back.”

It’s called the “Farewell Christmas Extravaganza.” Santa Claus will be there with a toy for every child who shows up, you can also watch a fashion show and enjoy live performances.

“We’re trying to keep everybody’s spirits up and trying to keep them going and trying to keep a positive aspect on their future," Grayson said.

Back in August, mall tenants received an order to vacate the premises by December 31st but Norfolk City Council members voted to extend that deadline after business owners said they needed more time.