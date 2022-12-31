Tenants facing order to vacate Military Circle Mall plead for more time

Nearly 100 tenants at Norfolk's Military Circle Mall could have an extra month to pack up and move. But as it stands, their deadline is at the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Demolition of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is planned for early next year. However, many business owners and nonprofit leaders say they need more time to find new space.

"We are Norfolk. We are Military Circle," one passionate speaker said at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Many tenants at Military Circle Mall are pleading for an extension. Earlier this month, they received an order to vacate by December 31, 2022.

The mall is forecasted to operate in a roughly $1.2 million deficit in fiscal year 2023, according to an early Tuesday evening presentation by current mall property management and economic development leaders with the city.

Along with maintenance challenges, they said they also face issues with tenants falling in the red.

"Right now, we're about $220,000 delinquent for the tenants that are in there," said Tami Simonds, regional portfolio manager with Divaris Property Management Corp.

However, multiple tenants said they've made business investments up to six figures just recently.

Some speakers at Tuesday night's meeting brought up difficulties in finding other rent space.

"We are being affected. The community is going to be greatly affected without us," said Laniqua "Queen" Taylor of For the People, Inc.

Several focused the mall's efforts to build up local youth.

"Calling us a mall is not really identifying exactly what is produced there," said Dr. Jennifer Goff, executive director of Reading Enriches All Children.

“You’ve got to support the people who support your people," said Dorsett Barnwell of Easywork Boxing.

Leaders mentioned they are offering relocation assistance on a case-by-case basis.

A possible closing date of January 31, 2023 instead of December 31 is under consideration, according to Sean Washington, the city's assistant director of economic development and incoming interim director of economic development.

“They were asking for more time to get them through the holiday season, handle any type of returns, inventory control, things of that nature past the holiday season," Washington said, following a meeting with tenants as recently as August 19.