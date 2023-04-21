Military Circle Mall demolition begins this weekend

It’s been a Hampton Roads staple for more than 50 years. Military Circle Mall in Norfolk has seen its ups and downs, new purposes, and untapped potential.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era.

The City of Norfolk announced Friday that the demolition of Military Circle Mall will begin this weekend.

It’s been a Hampton Roads staple for more than 50 years. Military Circle Mall in Norfolk has seen its ups and downs, new purposes, and untapped potential.

The mall first opened in 1970, anchored by J.B. Hunter, JCPenney, Smith & Welton, and Leggett. In 1981, our archival footage shows the mall thriving, even before the American mall boom of the late 80s and early 90s.

In 1996, the mall underwent a $15 million renovation, followed by the construction of a new Sears just three years later. But it didn’t take long for the mall’s rise to turn into its inevitable fall.

In 2012, that new Sears would close, followed by JCPenney two years later. Vacancies have plagued the mall ever since.

This February, the mall hosted an estate sale for the public to purchase items like signs and mall directories.

And this weekend, the mall’s physical presence will come to an end.

Norfolk’s Economic Development Department announced the first phase of demolition will begin Saturday and will continue through summer.

It’s all to make way for a shot at a new life.

The city is looking to redevelop much of the retail space.

The City of Norfolk is still in initial discussions with Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall.

The proposal features an entertainment arena, retail space, office space, restaurants, and outdoor space that promotes exercise and social engagement.