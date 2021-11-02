Man stabbed at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk

Norfolk police said medics took the man to the hospital. They expected him to recover.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police were at Military Circle Mall Thursday afternoon after someone stabbed a man there.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the stabbing at 3:45 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m., police tweeted to say the man who had been stabbed had been taken to the hospital. Officers expected him to be all right.

Police also said they had detained a person of interest in the case.

If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.