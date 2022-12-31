Military Circle Mall tenants granted extension to vacate ahead of demolition

Earlier this month, tenants received an order to vacate by December 31, 2022. Now they'll get until Feb. 15, 2023.

NORFOLK, Va. — Business tenants at Military Circle pleaded their case for an extension until the end of January 2023 to vacate at a Norfolk City Council meeting on August 23.

On Aug. 25, officials announced that they would grant the extension. Earlier this month, tenants received an order to vacate by December 31, 2022.

Demolition of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is planned for early next year. However, many business owners and nonprofit leaders said in the meeting that they need more time to find new space.

A spokesperson with the City of Norfolk Economic Development released the following statement on the decision:

"City Council of Norfolk and the Norfolk Economic Development Authority after much consideration have decided to extend the closing date for the mall to January 31, 2023. Tenants will be given until February 15, 2023, to close out and relocate their operations."