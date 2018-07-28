NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — The new Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection is expected to open Monday, according to a news release.

The $59.8 million project combines the addition of new lanes, new signals and the continuous flow intersection that will increase capacity and reduce congestion in this important corridor in Norfolk. The CFI at Military Highway and Northampton Blvd will be one of the first in Virginia.

Because it's a road configuration that will be something new for local drivers, it may lead to some confusion until motorists become accustomed to how it works.

According to VDOT, this is what drivers can expect:

1.) Motorists on Military Highway turning left onto Northampton Blvd or Princess Anne Rd will cross over into dedicated left-turn lanes before the main intersection.

2.) Left-turning cars can proceed through the main intersection at the same time as cars proceeding straight through the intersection.

3.) Cars going straight or turning right will proceed through the intersection as usual.

VDOT is preparing for the opening with construction work Saturday and Sunday, the release said.

Drivers should be aware of new traffic patterns and delays through 5 a.m. Monday.

The following prep construction is taking place:

Military Highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive.

Northbound and southbound Military Highway traffic will be able to travel through the intersection, but will not be able to turn left onto Princess Anne Road or Northampton Boulevard until the continuous flow intersection turn lane opens Saturday morning. Detours will be in place.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on E. Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard between Kempsville Road and Almeda Avenue/Kilmer Lane will be detoured before the intersection with Military Highway.

The first left turn lane of the CFI opened on Military Highway in each direction Friday, with the remaining left turn lane opening by Monday morning, VDOT said.

The city of Virginia Beach is planning on incorporating a continuous flow intersection into the plan for revamping the intersection of Kempsville Road and Indian River Road.

