Missing former NSU student found safe, according to his mom

18-year-old Keith Anderson's mother posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that he had been found.

NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of a former Norfolk State University student who had been missing for two weeks posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon that 18-year-old Keith Anderson had been found and is safe.

She told us he was found in a homeless shelter in Texas. Someone saw the story on the news and told him. He then called his mother me. In her post, she praised God that he'd been found.

His mother, Mesha Anderson, told us his disappearance was taking a toll on the family.

“I have other children out here, he has siblings, we’re not doing good at all," she said. “I can’t put in words what these ladies are doing for me and what everybody in the community is doing for me, these are friends, family, old co-workers, new co-workers.”

Norfolk Police previously said Anderson had last been seen at NSU on January 29. In its alert, State Police said the college freshman was spotted shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

On February 14, NSU clarified that Anderson had been enrolled for fall 2022 but was not currently enrolled as a spring 2023 student.