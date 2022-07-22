Chesapeake man remains missing, more than 2 years after walking out of hospital

There had been some hope that Brett Akers was found in Maryland, but Norfolk police said the family confirmed it was not him.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man who has not been seen since he walked out of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital more than two years ago remains missing, the Norfolk Police Department said.

30-year-old Brett M. Akers was last seen on July 1, 2020, in Norfolk. He had been admitted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for a neck injury, but Norfolk police said he walked out at some point, still dressed in hospital scrubs, and hasn't been seen since.

On July 22, 2022, a man was found wandering on an interstate in Maryland who had no memory of who he was or who his family was. There had been some speculation that the man might be Akers, but Norfolk police said detectives reached out to the Akers family, and they confirmed it was not him.

The Maryland man has since been identified and reunited with his family.

Brett Akers remains missing, and his family has a $1,000 reward being offered for any credible information on his whereabouts.

Akers is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen with a beard. Police said he is known to be an avid outdoorsman.