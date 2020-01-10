Reward offered to help find man missing since July in Norfolk

Brett Akers of Chesapeake is still missing, after he ran out of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital back in July.

NORFOLK, Va. — The mother of a Chesapeake man who disappeared earlier this year is continuing to push to get the word out in the hopes that someone knows where he is.

Brett M. Akers was last seen on July 1 in Norfolk. He had been admitted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but Norfolk Police said he walked out at some point and hasn't been seen since.

Brett's mother, Teresa Akers, says a $1,000 reward is being offered for any credible information that leads to Brett's whereabouts.

He is about 5'11" feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and a was last known to have a beard.

If you've seen Brett Akers or may know where he is, you're asked to call the Norfolk Missing Persons Department at 757-664-7222.