x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Norfolk

Police search for missing 77-year-old man in Norfolk

David Eyo was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to NPD.
Credit: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk need help finding a 77-year-old man.

David Eyo was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Eyo is 5'5" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a dark green jacket and black pants. 

Police say he is wheelchair dependent. 

If you see Eyo, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New survey sheds light on what people like and don't like about Norfolk

Before You Leave, Check This Out