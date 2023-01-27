Police search for missing 77-year-old man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk need help finding a 77-year-old man.
David Eyo was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
Eyo is 5'5" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a dark green jacket and black pants.
Police say he is wheelchair dependent.
If you see Eyo, police encourage you to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.