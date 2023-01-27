Police search for missing 77-year-old man in Norfolk

David Eyo was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to NPD.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk need help finding a 77-year-old man.

David Eyo was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Eyo is 5'5" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a dark green jacket and black pants.

Police say he is wheelchair dependent.