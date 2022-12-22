Missing man Norfolk man believed to have early-onset Alzheimer’s

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Charles Jones, 59, was last seen around noon on Thursday at Military Circle Mall, according to the Norfolk Police Dept.
NPD said Jones is 5'8" and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, a blue bomber jacket with a dark-colored hood, khaki pants and sneakers.
Police said Jones may be in need of medical attention and asked anyone who may have seen him to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.