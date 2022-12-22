Missing man Norfolk man believed to have early-onset Alzheimer’s

Charles Jones, 59, was last seen around noon on Thursday at Military Circle Mall, according to the Norfolk Police Dept.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

NPD said Jones is 5'8" and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat, a blue bomber jacket with a dark-colored hood, khaki pants and sneakers.