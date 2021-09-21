Norfolk police need help finding a missing 73-year-old man

Wilman McLaurin was last seen on September 17.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking for help in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

Wilman McLaurin was last seen on September 17. Officials said he frequently visits the Riverview and Colonial Place neighborhoods of Norfolk.

McLaurin has several health conditions that he needs medication for, so police are asking anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to call 911.

The 73-year-old is around 5'7" and weighs 135 pounds.