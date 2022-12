According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Nicholas Hensley was last seen Dec. 8.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk need help finding a 30-year-old man who was last seen more than a week ago.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., Nicholas Hensley was last seen Dec. 8. He is 5’11” and 150 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Police said Hensley could possibly be in the Virginia Beach area.