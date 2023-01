Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are looking for a missing man who was last seen more than a month ago.

Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood.

Police say he is 5'7" and 170 pounds.

"Detectives are concerned for his safety..." Norfolk PD said.