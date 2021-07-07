Missing Norfolk man has dementia, needs oxygen

Pacific Romeo has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9", weighs about 135 pounds, and might be wearing a pink and white striped shirt with khaki pants.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for an 85-year-old man who last was seen Tuesday and has medical conditions that put him at risk.

Police said Pacific Romeo, of Norfolk, has dementia and needs an oxygen tank.

Romeo has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9", weighs about 135 pounds, and might be wearing a pink and white striped shirt with khaki pants.

Police said he was last seen driving a red 2011 Nissan Sentra. The license plate was JKU-7584.