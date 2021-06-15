Missing Norfolk man believed to be endangered

Police said Joseph Tilden, 23, might have a history of mental illness. If you've seen him or know where he might be, please call 757-441-5610.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 23-year-old Norfolk man was last seen in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and police think he might be in danger.

The Norfolk Police Department is looking for Joseph Tilden. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Verdun Avenue. That's in the Fairmont Park area of Norfolk.

Tilden is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds, and standing 5'8" tall.

A spokesperson said he might have a history of mental illness.