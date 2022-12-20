Missing Norfolk man may need medical attention, police say

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., 56-year-old Robert Keyser was last seen in the 800 block of 37th Street around 11 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man Norfolk police say may be in need of medical attention is missing Tuesday.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., 56-year-old Robert Keyser was last seen in the 800 block of 37th Street around 11 a.m.

NPD said Keyser suffers from an intellectual disability.

He is 5'10" and roughly 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.