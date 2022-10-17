Missing: Norfolk police search for older man with health issues

Fred Branton, 69, was last seen on October 12.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking the public to help them in their search for a missing man with health issues.

According to the police department, Fred Branton, 69, was last seen on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. near the 1300 block of N. Military Highway.

Branton is 5’9” and has gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He is likely in need of medical help due to his health conditions.

He may be traveling in a greenish-silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina plates.