FOUND: Norfolk police locate man last seen near ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Police say that Keyser was found safe at 3:45 a.m.

Detectives in Norfolk are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Robert Keyser, 56, was last seen around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of W. 49th Street and Hampton Boulevard.

That's right off of the campus of Old Dominion University.

Keyser is 5'10" and roughly 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a police cartoon character, black sweatpants and penny loafers.

He also suffers from an intellectual disability and may need medical help.