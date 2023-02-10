MISSING: Norfolk police search for NSU student

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student.
Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman.
He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300 pounds.
His family says that it isn't like him to disappear, and detectives say that they're worried for his safety.
If you've seen Keith or know where he may be, call Norfolk police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip by clicking here.