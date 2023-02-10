MISSING: Norfolk police search for NSU student

Keith's family says that it isn't like him to disappear, and detectives say that they're worried for his safety.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student.

Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman.

He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300 pounds.

