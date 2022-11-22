Missing Teen: 16-year-old last seen in Norfolk on November 20

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives in Norfolk are concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl.
Police said Jahneya Pulley hasn't been seen since Sunday, November 20. On that day, she was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans.
She hasn't been in contact with her family since then, either.
Pulley is 5'6" tall, weighs about 115 pounds, and has pink highlighted dreadlocks.
If you've seen her, or know where she might have gone, please call 911 or the area's crime line, 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip anonymously at P3Tips.com.