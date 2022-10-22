x
Norfolk

MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD

The 16-year-old left the hospital just before 10 p.m. Friday, police said.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning. 

Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said. 

She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the department said. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, light colored shirt, a jean jacket and jean pants.

Taylor-Quent  has mental health issues and may need medical attention, the department said. 

Anyone with information on where Taylor-Quent may be is encouraged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.    

