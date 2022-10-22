MISSING: Norfolk teen last seen leaving CHKD

The 16-year-old left the hospital just before 10 p.m. Friday, police said.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help finding 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent, the department tweeted Saturday morning.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police looking for missing teenager. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/xHJbLFohVf pic.twitter.com/DWj4K7k4PP — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 22, 2022

Taylor-Quent was last seen leaving the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters around 9:45 p.m. Friday, NPD said.

She approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the department said. She was last seen wearing a dark headband, light colored shirt, a jean jacket and jean pants.

Taylor-Quent has mental health issues and may need medical attention, the department said.