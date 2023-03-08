Police say 15-year-old Norfolk girl not seen in over a week

Police say Gabriella "Gabby" Todman hasn't been seen since July 24 on Glen Myrtle Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk need your help finding a missing teenager.

No one has seen 15-year-old Gabriella "Gabby" Todman in more than a week. Norfolk police say she was last seen around Monday, July 24, in the 8600 block of Glen Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m.

Gabby is described as 5'5" tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and green hoodie, black jeans, black socks, and black slides.