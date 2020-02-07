x
Police search for missing woman in Norfolk

No one has seen or heard from 58-year-old Alisa "Lisa" Collins since Sunday, June 28.
Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.
Alisa "Lisa" R. Collins

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

No one has heard from 58-year-old Alisa "Lisa" Collins since Sunday, June 28. She was last seen on Kenton Avenue, near the Norfolk State University campus.

Police say she has behavioral disorders and needs medication.

Collins is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.  She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen Collins or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

