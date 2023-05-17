Detectives searching for missing Norfolk woman

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives need your help finding a woman missing from Norfolk.
The Norfolk Police Department said 70-year-old Mary Ann Thompson was last seen on May 17 on the 6300 block of Alexander Street.
Thompson suffers from late-stage dementia, according to police. She could be in need of medical attention.
Thompson is about 5'4" tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.
If you've seen her or know where she is, call 911 or Norfolk Police Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.