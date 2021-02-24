Police need help finding missing Norfolk woman

62-year-old Sheron T. Patterson was last seen Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Kempsville Road, near Sentara Leigh Hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they need your help to find a missing woman.

62-year-old Sheron T. Patterson was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Kempsville Road, near Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Police say Patterson is about 5'1" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. Police say she may also be in need of medical attention.