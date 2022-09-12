Police search for missing Norfolk teen

DeAndre “Dre” Rosenthal, 15, was last seen in Norfolk on August 24.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation.

DeAndre “Dre” Rosenthal, 15, was last seen in Norfolk on August 24.

According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.

Family and friends have reason to be worried for his well-being, according to police.

Rosenthal is roughly 5'5" and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark blue shorts.