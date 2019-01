NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk detectives are trying to locate a 65-year-old man who disappeared almost three weeks ago.

Police say 65-year-old Gregary Battle was last seen leaving his home in the 800 block of Goff Street on Jan. 9.

Battle stands at about 5'2", weighs 130 pounds. He does have dementia and needs his medication.

If you spot Battle, please call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.