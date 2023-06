Police say 13-year-old Aara H. Rassiwala was last seen in the 400 block of Honaker Avenue Thursday night at around 10:30.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a missing teen Friday night.

"Detectives are concerned for her safety," NPD said in a tweet.

Aara is 5 feet tall and around 70 pounds.