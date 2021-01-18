MLK event draws dozens of people to city of Norfolk

More than 100 people gathered to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, while most city leaders decided to gather virtually.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of people showed up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at an event in Norfolk.

“We need to stick together and we need to stand united and not divided,” explained Karen Moultrie.

Moultrie, the event organizer, said she is really proud of Monday’s turnout. Dozens of people walked from Church Street to Boush Street. Many held scarves as a symbol of unity.

“It’s important because we are brothers and sisters, regardless of race, regardless of religion, regardless of political beliefs. We are brothers and sisters and we all bleed red,” explained Moultrie.

Moultrie brought everyone together. Some people even drove hours to attend this event. Moultrie said it up to everyone to continue making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s vision and dream a reality.

Daniel Jarboe said, “Just driving and you see this diverse group of people, I think hopefully it inspires somebody to maybe change their mentality or to call someone up that they haven’t called in a while and just say hello. Just spreading good vibes.”

In a time our country is divided. Moultrie reflected on Dr. King’s message during the event.

“He would be sad in some aspects because the vision and dream that he had was for all of us to stand together and to come together. Sometimes I think we overlook that and we forget about many of the fathers that paved the way for us to be together,” explained Moultrie.