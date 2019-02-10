NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council approved a resolution that dedicates revenue from the development of the casino to two Norfolk schools.

On Tuesday, October 1, Norfolk City Council voted a resolution regarding the Pamunkey Casino and revenue earned from the sale of the land going toward two schools. The resolution passed 7-1. The only vote against the resolution was Councilwoman Andria McClellan.

The resolution dedicates revenue from the option to purchase, the sale of the land for the resort casino, or its development prior to the opening of the resort casino in Norfolk to Booker R. Washington High School and Maury High School.

This means that the $10 million from the sale would go towards the schools. The resolution does not mean earned after the casino is open and running would go towards schools.

At the council meeting on September 24, city council approved the sale and development of land near Harbor Park for a resort casino to the Pamunkey Tribe.

RELATED: Norfolk council moves forward with crucial vote in casino deal

Many people, including Councilwoman McClellan and the Nansemond Tribes, were against the casino vote and felt citizens should have more time to learn about it and ask questions.

McClellan wanted to know where the money from the casino would go and urged for some of it to be dedicated to schools.

Maury High School, one of the schools that will receive funding from the resolution, is in McClellan's District.

McClellan argued with the way the vote was run claiming they were notified about the meeting at midnight Monday and didn't receive the resolution until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the resolution, the funding will go towards Capital Improvement Projects ar the two schools.

The Nansemond Tribe was against the deal because it believes the Nansemond Tribe's history is in this area while the Pamunkey Tribe doesn't have a history here. They felt as though the sale of the land and making it tribal land could diminish the history of the Nansemond Tribe in the area.

RELATED: Nansemond Tribe defends its history as Pamunkey, Norfolk move forward with casino plans

The resolution states that at the time of the Pamunkey Proposal, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe is the only federally recognized tribe in Virginia with the right to engage in tribal gaming.

The ordinance for the sale is set to be effective on October 23.

A group of Norfolk residents is still working to overturn the vote with a petition.

RELATED: Norfolk residents plan to petition council's casino vote