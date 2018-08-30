NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — More Bird electric scooters popped up around Norfolk early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, scooter share service Bird surprised the city by leaving electric scooters all over town.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch said the company never contacted officials before it placed the dockless scooters around Norfolk.

It did not have permission to put them along city streets, and people who were part of the roundup were taking them to a storage facility.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the Bird app showed no scooters in the city — but then more started showing up on the app.

Bird allows people to use an app to locate scooters. They can use their smartphones to check out a scooter and pay for it.

The areas where the scooters appeared included Downtown Norfolk, Ghent and the ODU campus.

