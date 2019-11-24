NORFOLK, Va. — More than 3,000 runners kicked off the Norfolk Harbor 10K on Sunday morning.

The course ran through downtown and the streets of Norfolk. Runners could be seen making their way across the 10K course.

The race is put on by J&A Racing. The organization puts on other races in Hampton including the Big Blue 5K and Crawlin' Crab Half Marathon, among some of them.

On Saturday, thousands of runners of all ages and abilities ran along the Elizabeth River and through the streets of downtown Norfolk for the Norfolk Harbor 5K.

Overall, event organizers say they got 6,000 registrants.

Residents not running in the half marathon were out on the sidelines cheering the runners on.

Players and parents from the Tidewater Baseball team volunteered and were giving out refreshments to runners at the water station near mile 11.

The volunteers were cheering on the runners while giving them their water.

Brett Haffner of Norfolk, Virginia, won the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon with a finish time of 1:12:56. The winner of the half marathon on the women’s side was Sarah Lundine of Norfolk, Virginia, with a finish time of 1:24:23.

The Chartway Norfolk Harbor 10K male and female winners were Cooper Hurst and Rachel Keipe. The We Promise Foundation Norfolk Harbor 5K male and female winners were David Kidd and Maeve Stiles.

