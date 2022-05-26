'My heart is torn' | Mother of MacArthur Center victim speaks out

Stacy McKinney-Whack said she doesn't have remorse for the man whom police say killed her son.

NORFOLK, Va. — Stacey McKinney-Whack is heartbroken.

“My heart is torn like someone snatched my heart from me,” she said.

Stacy McKinney-Whack, the mother of Roosevelt McKinney, couldn’t hold in the pain she’s endured for weeks after losing her son.

Norfolk police said Gary Moore shot and killed McKinney at MacArthur Center more than a month ago. Police arrested Moore last week after searching for him for nearly two months.

Since then, McKinney-Whack says she’s had sleepless nights.

“I look for him to come home to me every day, every night, and he’s not walking through that door,” she said.

She keeps Roosevelt close wearing a button with a picture of them together.

She said a lot of emotions ran through her when she saw Gary Moore on a monitor in court Thursday morning.

"It could have been avoided."



She said seeing the man in court who police said killed her son brought lots of emotion.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MlNlfiwJsP — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 26, 2022

“It’s just like I’m reliving my son’s death all over again, when they first notified me that he had been killed,” she said.

She said she wanted Moore to see the pain her family is experiencing.

“He enjoyed laughing, being with family, and that man took that away from us,” McKinney-Whack said.

So far, Moore has maintained that he's innocent of the shooting. He hasn't shared his version of what happened that day.

McKinney-Whack said killing her son is unforgivable.

“My son died in a senseless way," McKinney-Whack said. "To me, I don’t have any remorse for someone like that.”

McKinney-Whack said she doesn't believe her son knew Moore. She plans to be at each court hearing hoping to get more answers about what led up to her son’s death. She believes the family will receive justice in the case.