Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported that their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip.

A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now.

The Norfolk Police Department confirmed Monday morning that the vandalism happened in the parking lot on Monticello Avenue.

“Cedar Grove parking lot is the designated parking lot for Carnival Cruise Ship cruises that initiate at Half Moone Terminal. We provide 24 hour roving security to the lot through our contracted security provider. So, we are unclear how these break-ins could occur and we are investigating," a statement provided by the city said Monday.

"All impacted passengers should please contact the Norfolk’s City Attorney’s Office 757-664-4529 to file a claim. Going forward we are working with NPD and the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to supplement the security services at the lot. In addition, we are looking to install camera security for the lot."

13News Now has also reached out to the security company that was working when the incident occurred.