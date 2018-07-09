NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation and the Goode family of Norfolk are promoting arts education with the donation of 78 musical instruments to four local schools.

The instruments are valued at over $76,000.

Four schools applied for the grants and were chosen to receive the instruments. Ingleside Elementary was granted 23 string instruments and bows. Lake Taylor Middle School was awarded instruments for band and orchestra. Jacox Elementary will receive 16 string instruments and bows and two instrument storage racks. Ruffner Academy was granted wind and percussion instruments.

Representatives from the Goode family, school and city officials, school board members, students, and staff from the awarded schools will attend a formal presentation at Ingleside Elementary on October 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation was inspired by the film Mr. Holland's Opus, the story of the profound effect a dedicated music teacher had on generations of students. It was started in 1996 by Michael Kamen, who wrote the score for the film, to show his commitment to the future of music education.

