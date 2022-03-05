Naci's Corner Café reopens after car crashes into their building

The business closed for more than two months. Police arrested 21-year-old Nathaniel Beane in connection to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Jale Evsen, the owner of Naci’s Corner Café, said that on an unusually slow day, a car smashed into her business.

“I had just taken an order from customers,” she said.

Surveillance video shows a driver slamming right into her business on the corner of 19th and Granby Streets as Evsen stood at the register.

“The bricks started flying," she said. "I was behind the counter, and that kept the brick from hitting my legs.”

Norfolk Police say it all happened on a Friday afternoon in February. They detained a 21-year-old at the scene when it happened.

Later, police charged Nathaniel Beane. He faces charges of grand larceny, assaulting two law enforcement staff and a hospital staff member of Sentara Leigh Hospital.

The damage forced Evsen to close her business, and she said that the last two months have brought on lots of stress.

“I was going out of my mind because I was working on average 90 hours a week,” Evsen said.

Naci’s Corner Café had to closed to two months after a car crashed into the business.



Today, the business is finally reopening with limited capacity as the business is working to fix the side of the building.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/mWpyOGyeYo — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 3, 2022

She started a GoFundMe to pay her staff and cover other expenses, which raised more than $8,000. Even so, she said she still struggled and needed to reopen.

After making the announcement on Facebook, she said many loyal customers called in with their excitement.

“It makes me feel very validated," she said. "It gives you purpose. It makes you want to get up in the morning and have all this energy again.”

Although the café is up and running for business, there’s still a lot of work to do. Crews still need to repair a side of the damaged building. So for now, the business is serving at limited capacity.

"I don’t have enough staffing for Friday and Saturday evening, and those are the only hours I cut," she said.