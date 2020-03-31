Naro Cinema offers streaming options on its website

NORFOLK, Va. — The Naro Cinema's theater may have gone dark, but that doesn't mean you can't still support this Norfolk icon.
The movie theater closed after March 19 due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic, saying they won't reopen until the outbreak is over.
In the meantime, the theater's owners will be able to stream movies on their website, narocinema.com. A percentage of the streaming rental prices will go directly to the Naro.
"If you can, please support the Naro during these difficult times and help secure the future of adventurous cinema. We hope you will find inspiration and enjoyment in our virtual cinema roster of acclaimed foreign films and documentaries," the owners wrote in a Facebook post.
Another way you can support the theater is by buying some concessions at a weekly Sidewalk Popcorn Sale. You can buy popcorns and fountain drinks at the theater every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to take back to your stay-at-home watch parties.