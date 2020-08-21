Naro Cinema owners say theater will survive pandemic, but will be closed longer than anticipated

Co-owner Thom Vorlas said they were hoping to reopen on Labor Day, but now they'd be lucky to reopen by Thanksgiving or Christmas. It might be even longer than that.

NORFOLK, Va. — At a glance, a heartfelt message outside of the Naro Cinema puts it simply: “We love you Norfolk!”

Its owners and employees miss seeing familiar faces on movie nights.

It’s been five months since the Ghent staple temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Thom Vorlas, one of the theater’s owners, said they were hoping to reopen on Labor Day, but by late August, they'd decided it's not happening.

They’re anticipating a long, long closure.

Vorlas said they were continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases throughout Hampton Roads. He said they may be able to reopen for Thanksgiving or Christmas, if they’re lucky.

If not, the closure could last through 2021.

“We’re kind of just playing it by ear,” said Vorlas. “I don’t wanna open, and then a month later we have to close. So, it’s all unknown.”

This Thursday, two AMC locations in Hampton Roads reopened.

For safety reasons, Vorlas said he doesn’t feel any pressure to reopen his doors.

“One of the biggest concerns is people coming in that are asymptomatic - and the other thing is, how many people can we bring in there and be safe?” Vorlas asked.

“I think it’s irresponsible to open a theater right now,” he said.

While they’re erring on the side of safety, the theater is hurting financially.

Since its closure in March, the historic theater has stayed afloat through donations, small business loans, virtual screenings and lowered rent costs.

Vorlas said he's been surprised by people in the community who have sent checks in the mail. Naro’s landlord has lowered the rent each month, but Vorlas isn’t sure how much longer that’s guaranteed.

Despite the financial hurdles, Vorlas said the 84-year-old theater is here to stay.

“The community, they feel like this is their own theater. It’s really a community theater, and that’s why we owe it to the community to keep the place going,” said Vorlas.

For now Vorlas, who has helped keep the theater running over the last 43 years, looks forward to the day he can welcome people back in for a good, old-fashined movie night.

“There’s always gonna be something magical about sitting in a seat all around you, and you’ve got no place to look but a screen, and that’s it," he said. "It transports you to another place, you escape, and its magical.”