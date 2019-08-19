NORFOLK, Va. — After 30 years in business, Naro Video will be closing its doors for good at the end of August.

The independently owned and operated video rental store posted on its Facebook page that they are closing on August 25.

On Sunday, the store rented out its last video. Customer Garney Johnson became the last person to rent a video, which was for 2014's "God Help the Girl."

Naro Video shared a picture of the occasion on its Facebook page, saying "it's been a wild day with lines to the door, thank you all for your support."

A video rental store in 2019 is a rare sight to see, and the business has struggled to stay afloat in recent years. In 2017, Naro Video held a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise money for operating costs.

Keith Darrow, the secretary for the board of directors for Naro Expanded Archival Library, said they raised $45,000 with the Kickstarter, but board president Whitney Weireter said they couldn’t beat the business of video streaming.

“Oh we are absolutely heartbroken," said Weireter.

Darrow said it was a tough decision to make, but “we gave it our best, the community and the staff and we all supported as long as we could and this is it.”