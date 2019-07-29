NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is getting ready to say goodbye to an iconic local business.

Naro Video in Ghent will be closing its doors for good at the end of August.

The independently owned and operated video rental store posted on its Facebook page that they are closing on August 25, with the last day to rent movies on August 18.

“It sucks, to put it bluntly," said Keith Darrow, the secretary for the board of directors for Naro Expanded Archival Library.

For 30 years people could walk in, watch, and return their favorite movies. Darrow said more than 43,000 in all, from V.H.S to blue ray.

A video rental store in 2019 is a rare sight to see, and the business has struggled to stay afloat in recent years. In 2017, they held a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise money for operating costs.

Darrow said they raised $45,000 to get them through the last three more years.

Still, the board president, Whitney Weireter said they couldn’t beat the business of video streaming.

“Oh we are absolutely heartbroken," said Weireter.

They thanked everyone who supported them throughout the years, and with over one thousand comments and reactions in just 10 hours here is what some Facebook users had to say about the news:

"Feeling immensely sad and at the same time, entirely grateful for the joy this place generated over the years. I will always treasure the people, the memories, and the many personal adventures I've taken just from walking through the door and taking something home," one person wrote.

Another said, "This is truly the end of an era. I worked there for years and have so many fond memories of my customers.

“There are so many wonderful personal stories that people have about Naro Video over the years and we love hearing that," said Weireter.

Naro Video said that its decision to close does not affect the neighboring Naro Cinema movie theater.

Thom Vourlas said he’s one of the original video store owners. Now, he owns the Naro Expanded Cinema.

He said, “there are no video stores anywhere anymore. This is really the last of a dying breed and now they’re dead.”

Darrow said it was a tough decision to make, but “we gave it our best, the community and the staff and we all supported as long as we could and this is it.”

