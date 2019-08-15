NORFOLK, Va. — National Career Fairs is hosting a hiring event in Norfolk on Thursday, August 22.

There will be hundreds of jobs available and multiple interview opportunities.

The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Norfolk Airport in the Willoughby Room. It's located at 1500 North Military Highway.

All are welcome to attend from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees should dress in their best professional clothes, and bring resumes to the event. Individuals will have the opportunity to meet top employers and to interview for several positions during the day, meeting the people who make the hiring decisions.

Career fairs provide a rare opportunity to meet many employers and company representatives in one place.

For more information email contact@ncfairs.com or click here.