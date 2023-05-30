There's a nationwide lifeguard ahead of summer, including here in Hampton Roads

Full-time and part-time jobs are available in Norfolk and elsewhere in the 757.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — As swimming pools and beaches open up for the summer, many cities across the country are looking at an uncertain season because there's a shortage of lifeguards.

The U.S. Lifesaving Association said drowning is the fifth leading cause of accidental death in the country and is the second leading cause of death for kids ages one to 14.

Experts say to fix an ongoing lifeguard shortage, the country needs to get young people excited about the job at an early age and offer them a career path forward.

For many cities, the shortage can be blamed on low wages. Many young people are choosing other summer jobs that will pay them more.

The nationwide lifeguard shortage includes Hampton Roads beaches and pools.

The City of Norfolk is currently hiring both full-time and part-time lifeguards for the summer. There are only two full-time positions available in the Mermaid City, however, there are 24 part-time spots.

Beach and pool lifeguard positions are available.