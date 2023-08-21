Nauticus to host 'After Dark' end-of-summer celebration for adults 21+

The event will have a water pong tournament with cash prizes, giant Jenga and Connect Four, corn hole, summer-themed cocktails and bites, and more!

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus in Norfolk will celebrate the end of summer Thursday with a special event for adults 21 and older.

"Nauticus After Dark: Endless Summer" will have a lot of activities, including a water pong tournament with cash prizes, giant Jenga and Connect Four, corn hole, summer-themed cocktails and bites, and an after-hours exploration of Nauticus' "Norfolk in Time" exhibit.

There will also be a DJ, karaoke, and a live steel drummer and guitarist.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. The first 200 people in the door will get a free gift.