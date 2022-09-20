SailFest Regatta and Pier Party coming to Nauticus this weekend

Food, drinks, fun and sailing are all on tap this weekend with Sail Nauticus.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Get ready to stretch your sea legs, because this weekend in Norfolk, Nauticus is launching its first-ever SailFest: Regatta and Pier Party!

Not only does the event celebrate its signature program "Sail Nauticus," but it also will raise money in support of STEM.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 teams will compete in the Cofer Cup regatta along the Elizabeth River aboard Sail Nauticus’ fleet of Harbor 20 sailboats.

After the regatta, an official SailFest Pier Part will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nauticus cruise pier. Event organizers say there will be a waterfront driving range by Splash City Golf, seasonal beers from Elation Brewing Co., barbecue from Rodman's BBQ, and live music from The Brightsmiths.

SailFest will be held rain or shine and Pier Party tickets are $65 per person, which includes two drink tickets and food.