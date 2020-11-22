Nauticus 'WinterFest on the Wisconsin' shines bright in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Nauticus kicked off its first-ever "WinterFest on the Wisconsin" event Saturday night, bringing the holiday fun to the large battleship.
The event also offers:
- Special tree lighting ceremonies (5:30PM & 7:00PM)
- Santa sightings + elves
- Live entertainment
- Lighted sailboat parade (6:00PM on Saturdays ONLY)
- Holiday beverages + delicious bites
"WinterFest on the Wisconsin" will be shining bright until New Year's Eve. All of the proceeds will benefit the Nauticus Foundation.
