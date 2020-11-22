Nauticus 'WinterFest on the Wisconsin' shines bright in Norfolk

Nauticus kicked off its first-ever "WinterFest on the Wisconsin" event Saturday night, bringing the holiday fun to the large battleship.

13News Now is a proud sponsor of the event, which will play host to nearly 300,000 lights on display throughout the top deck and inside the ship.

The event also offers:

Special tree lighting ceremonies (5:30PM & 7:00PM)

Santa sightings + elves

Live entertainment

Lighted sailboat parade (6:00PM on Saturdays ONLY)

Holiday beverages + delicious bites

"WinterFest on the Wisconsin" will be shining bright until New Year's Eve. All of the proceeds will benefit the Nauticus Foundation.