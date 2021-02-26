Naval Station Norfolk to begin $16.9M resurfacing project at Chambers Field runway

Chambers Field will be closed from March 1 through June 30 for a resurfacing and infrastructure improvement project.

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station Norfolk will close Chambers Field starting March 1 to begin improvements on the runway and its infrastructure, according to the base's public affairs office.

The $16.9 million project will close the runway through June 30.

The runway will be resurfaced and 99,480 square yards of excess pavement will be demolished.

The improvements to the infrastructure include electrical and signage updates, and navigational aid replacements.

“The Naval Station Norfolk Air Operations Team along with many other organizations have been coordinating this project and subsequent closure for several years now,” said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer, in the news release.

“We are ready for this critical infrastructure investment project to kick off next week that will enable safe operations at Chambers Field and the Navy Operated Air Mobility Command Terminal into the foreseeable future.”

While the runway is closed, all E-2C Hawkeye and C-2 Greyhound squadrons will shift operations to Naval Air Station Oceana. Air Mobility Command (AMC) passenger operations will shift to Baltimore Washington International (BWI) Airport and cargo operations will shift to Joint Base Charleston.

Helicopter operations will continue at Naval Station Norfolk.