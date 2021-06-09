Navy Petty Officer pleads guilty for role in multi-state anabolic steroid conspiracy

Erik Eckert, 34, a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy, was distributing anabolic steroids to an individual in Norfolk in February 2020, according to court documents.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Jacksonville man entered a guilty plea for his role in a multi-state anabolic steroid trafficking network.

Erik Eckert, 34, a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy, was distributing anabolic steroids to an individual in Norfolk in February 2020, according to court documents.

The trafficking network also included five other defendants who have pleaded guilty.

An investigation found that Eckert was receiving wholesale quantities of anabolic steroids from a drug trafficking organization run by his co-conspirator, Michael Lambert.

Eckert sold the steroids to civilians and fellow servicemembers.

Lambert and his wife Laura rented a home in Surry County in early 2020 where they used raw materials from China to manufacture liquid and pill-form steroids for wholesale distribution.

The products produced were advertised on underground internet forums. The defendants would ship wholesale quantities of steroids through the U.S. Postal Service to various states.

The group used false names and identity information to conceal the illegal activities. This included using encrypted messaging platforms and cyber-currency accounts.

The Lamberts used the proceeds from the trafficking network to purchase luxury vehicles, jewelry, and a horse, among other items.

The following defendants involved in the organization have pleaded guilty to the crimes listed below: